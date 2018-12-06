BuhariIsNotAClone: Reno Omokri defends Buhari

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has, in what seems like defense for President Muhammadu Buhari, called as bluff, the rumour of one Jibril from Sudan being touted as the Nigerian President.

Pastor Omokri however blamed the president’s media team for, according to him, acting amateurish over the rumour, saying such actions, including those by the president has put the president to international ridicule.

Recall that the social media became awash with the rumour that the person occupying the Presidential seat at the State House, Abuja, is not the President Buhari who was voted into power in 2015. The rumour claimed that the person currently occupying the seat is one Jibril from Sudan who looks like the President.

But President Buhari had, on Sunday in Poland, reacted to the notion, saying he is his real self and not cloned as being rumoured.

According to him, “It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong. “A lot of people had hoped that l died during my ill health. I will soon celebrate my seventy sixth birthday, l am strong.”

Buhari had also described the sponsors of the rumor as “ignorant and irreligious.”

He had said, “Yes , a lot of people had hoped that l died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot and of course, he visited me when l was convalescing… It’s real me, l assure you.”

However, Pastor Omokri, in a couple of tweets, placed the blame on both Buhari and his media team, saying the team went about the rumour in an amateur way.

Pastor Omokri said if President Buhari had kept quiet over the rumour, that he would have avoided what he described as “international ridicule.”

According to Omokri, “The clone story is an example of how amateurish @MBuhari’s media team are. A President should talk not because he wants to say something, but because he has something to say. If Buhari had kept quiet about #BuhariIsNotAClone, he‘d have avoided international ridicule #RenosDarts.”

“Dear @JimmyKimmel, @TrevorNoah & @washingtonpost Nigerians take offence at your insinuations our President has been cloned. To prove you guys wrong, I‘m undertaking the followingsurvey. If you believe @MBuhari has been cloned Retweet. Like if don’t believe #BuhariIsNotaClone.”

