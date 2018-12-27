Buhari teacher, Saida Kaita dies

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday offered condolences over the death of Alhaji Sanda Kaita, Magajin Rogo of Katsina, his former teacher and a retired school administrator.



President Buhari in a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the State, described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said, “He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.”