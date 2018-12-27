Breaking News
Translate

Buhari teacher, Saida Kaita dies

On 6:21 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday offered condolences over the death of Alhaji Sanda Kaita, Magajin Rogo of Katsina, his former teacher and a retired school administrator.

Photos: Buhari receives 1953 classmates in Daura

President Buhari in a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the State, described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said, “He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former APC governorship aspirant solicits support for Buhari


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.