Buhari presides over a corrupt govt bent on draining nation’s treasury – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said “the revelation of furtive depletion and siphoning of $1.68 billion from the Excess Crude Account ECA,” has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari presides over a corrupt government that is bent on draining the nation’s treasury in a bid to foisting more suffering on the people.

The party accused President Buhari of superintending over the surreptitious withdrawals from the ECA, without recourse to the statutory appropriation of the National Assembly, “because funds are being frittered from the account to private purses of the cabal at his Presidency.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, the PDP accused the President of providing cover for perpetrators of sleaze despite his administration vow to weed out corruption.

“Nigerians can recall that the PDP, which established the ECA as a buffer account to cushion the effect of any economic down turn, left $2.07 billion in the account only for the Buhari administration to drain it down to $631 million.

“The PDP condemns this manifest impunity by the Presidency and demands that no more withdrawals must be made from the account by this corrupt and inept administration,” the statement read in part.