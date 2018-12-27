Breaking News
Buhari, Osinbajo, Oshiomhole meet in Aso Rock

On 4:00 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is meeting behind closed doors with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

(l-r) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawal; APC National Leader, Senator Ahmed Tinubu and Former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 28/08/2018

Although details of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with arrangements for the APC zonal campaign slated to commence on Friday, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

President Buhari has recently hinted that the ruling APC will soon hit the roads to solicit votes from the electorate ahead of the 2019 general elections that will start on February 16, with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

