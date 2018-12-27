Buhari, Osinbajo, Oshiomhole meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is meeting behind closed doors with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Although details of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with arrangements for the APC zonal campaign slated to commence on Friday, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

President Buhari has recently hinted that the ruling APC will soon hit the roads to solicit votes from the electorate ahead of the 2019 general elections that will start on February 16, with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.