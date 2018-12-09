Buhari mourns Sen. Ahmed Aruwa

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with government and people of Kaduna State over the passing away of Sen. Muktar Ahmed Aruwa, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in 1999 (APP) and 2003 (ANPP).

The President commiserates with the National Assembly, family, friends and political associates of the deceased, recounting the many contributions of the senator to the growth of democracy in Nigeria, especially during his days at the legislature.

Senate disagrees with police report on alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

President affirms that Sen. Aruwa lived to serve the country in many facets, including sports, noting that his founding of Ranchers Bees Football Team, Kaduna, provided a platform for grooming youths for the national team and international clubs.

President Buhari believes Sen. Aruwa’s life and times were memorable, and most remarkable for his love for humanity, which saw him sponsoring many charitable causes to support the poor and vulnerable, and speaking up for a more equitable society.

Court remands man for allegedly raping minor to death

The President prays that the almighty God will grant Sen. Aruwa’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family.