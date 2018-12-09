Buhari hosts 2018 Africa Youth Congress Against Corruption

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday declared open the 2018 Africa Youth Congress Against Corruption, AYCAC at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Recall that President Buhari was in January 2018 nominated as the African Union Anti-corruption champion.



In 2015 when he took over the mantle of leadership of the country, President Buhari had listed fight against corruption as one of the three cardinal objectives of his administration.

Dignitaries at the function on Sunday included the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama.

Also at the ceremony were the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the representative of the Special Guest of Honor, Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kaigama

Details later