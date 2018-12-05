Buhari greets Timawus Mathias at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media world in celebrating veteran broadcaster, columnist and media consultant, Chief Timawus Mathias, as he turns 70.

President Buhari sends warm felicitations to friends, family and professional colleagues of the renowned journalist, who spends most his time writing and counselling institutions and governments on the value of effective and integrated communication.

As the ace broadcaster turns 70, the President believes Chief Mathias’ early foray into journalism was divinely orchestrated as he worked with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for a while, before moving to the Nigeria Television Authority and hitting the limelight with Verdict’83 in 1983.

President Buhari commends the versatility of the media professional, who continues to inspire and mentor younger people into journalism by utilising modern digital tools of communication, and remaining active on social media.

The President prays that almighty God will grant Chief Mathias longer life, good health to enjoy his passion, and more fruitful years of service to the nation.