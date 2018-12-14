Buhari, governors meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the 36 states governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started around 12.40p.m, was held at the Council Chamber.

The governors were in Abuja for the extended National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting with the President was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

It is expected that the contentious N30,000 Minimum Wage will be part of the discussion. The Governors had rejected both the N30,000 allegedly agreed during the negotiation with the organised labour and the N24,500 proposal by the federal government team