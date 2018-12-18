Buhari congratulates Eddie Ugbomah at 78

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in celebrating ace cinematographer, movie producer and former Chairman of Nigerian Film Corporation, Chief Eddie Ugbomah, who turns 78 on December 19, 2018.

The President has sent warm greetings to the gifted and visionary entertainer, whose love for story telling and suspenseful narratives turned him into a household name from at a young age, winning awards and recognitions across the globe.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, commended Chief Ugbomah’s courage and foresight for pursuing the dream of setting up the first Film village in Africa, and remaining undaunted in building a film college to train scriptwriters, actors, directors and producers, providing inspiration for today’s blossoming Nollywood industry.

The President believes Chief Ugbomah’s trainings and exposure in London in drama and film translated into gains for the film industry in Nigeria, affirming that his patriotism was always captured in the story lines.

While felicitating with his friends, family and professional colleagues on this special day, President Buhari prayed for longer life and good health for the renowned film director and producer.