Buhari celebrates Leemon Ikpea at 62

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with oil and gas industrialist, Chief Leemon Ikpea, who turned 62 yesterday.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, thanked God for raising Chief Ikpea from humble beginnings to the topmost rung of the business ladder, describing him as classic example of what God can do in shaping the fortunes of human beings who trust in Him.

He said: “President Buhari rejoices with family, friends and business associates of the celebrant, noting that Lee Enginee-ring and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, through dint of hard work.

“The President salutes the philanthropy of Chief Ikpea, which has seen him awarding numerous scholarships and bequests to uplift the weak and downtrodden in the society.

“President Buhari prays that Chief Ikpea will continue to serve God and humanity in good health and be endued with long life and prosperity.”