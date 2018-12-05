Buhari back to Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening returned to Abuja from Poland.

The President had left Abuja on Saturday for Katowice, Poland, where he attended the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP24) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

The conference was held from 2nd to 5th of December, 2018.

The COP24 Summit, which was held at the International Conference Centre (MCK) and the adjacent Spodek Arena in Katowice, was convened under the Presidency of Poland.

The conference deliberated on the rules for implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change under the Paris Agreement Work Programme (PAWP) – the rule book for implementation.

During the Leaders’ Summit at COP24, the President Buhari delivered a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change by implementing the goals set out in its National Determined Contributions.

He also used the occasion to accentuate Nigeria’s willingness to work with international partners to reverse the negative effects of climate change in Africa and the world over.

As a member of the Committee of the African Heads of State on Climate Change – a group of 10 African countries that meets and takes positions concerning issues of climate change on behalf of the continent – Nigeria has been at the forefront of advancing policies and initiatives aimed at addressing significant challenges occasioned by climate change such as reviving the Lake Chad, halting and reversing desertification, flooding, ocean surge and oil spillage.

“The Nigerian delegation also showcased the policy measures and actions of the Federal Government at ensuring environmental sustainability and effectively combating climate change through several side events within the Nigerian pavilion.

While in Poland, President Buhari also held an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Poland.