Buhari appoints Suleiman Hassan as Environment Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Surveyor Suleiman Hassan as the Minister of Environment.



Hassan before now was the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing.

His appointment to the Environment ministry was as a result of resignation of the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril who resigned to ascend the throne of his forefathers as the Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement last night said that the President announced the succession at the Ministry of Environment on Wednesday.