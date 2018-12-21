Budget presentation: Group condemns NASS for embarrassing Buhari

By Ephraim Oseji

A group, “No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019)”, has expressed displeasure with the opposition lawmakers for their attack on President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 budget presentation to the joint session of the national assembly last Wednesday.

According to Vincent Uba, National Co-ordinator, “the lawmakers behaved as if they were kindergartens, exhibiting political rascality and gangsterism capable of smearing the image, reputation and credibility of Nigeria that have continued to rise in the international community since the current administration assumed office.

“In as much as democracy bestows freedom of expression on the citizenry, that freedom is not absolute to the level of embarrassing the Nigerian nation in an attempt to get at the sitting President, because of his seemingly endearing popularity before the electorate in the run-up to the presidential election in a few weeks.

“Despite the vexatious attacks and obvious acts of frustration that the national assembly has meted out on President Buhari since he assumed office three and a half years ago, he has grown thick-skin to allow democratic peace to reign.

It was expected that the distinguished and honourable members of the hallowed chambers would have been above board on such an suspicious occasion of budget presentation by the president, despite the provocative opposition tendencies that became the order of the day in recent times. Where then lies the title, Distinguished & Honourable.

We do not know why this Eighth Assembly chose to display these recalcitrant acts against a respected and disciplined icon of the nation who has tried not to meddle in the affairs of the assembly since its inception as against what used to happen in the previous administrations when Presidents were known to remove and change national assembly leadership at will. Ironically, these opposition law makers are campaigning to come back in few weeks to drag us back to the days of throwing chairs and flexing muscles in the chambers.

“We thank President Buhari, who in his characteristic manner, handled the situation with maturity and calmness , an indication that he is truly an elder statesman and father of the nation”.