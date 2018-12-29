Brisk sales as beauty vendors, cosmetologists count gains on Obaseki’s reform

Beauty vendors, makeup artists, cosmetologists and other entrepreneurs in the beauty and fashion industry in Edo State, have commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for advancing policy decisions which have encouraged the growth of their businesses, marked by high patronage in the yuletide season.



Speaking to journalists, the entrepreneurs said the governor’s push on road rehabilitation across the state, the ban on the use of thugs for revenue collection and the governor’s resolve to protect small businesses have impacted positively on their bottom-line.

A makeup artist, Miss Kess Ofeimu, whose store is situated along St. Saviour Road, said she is thrilled about the sudden increase in her clientele base, following the ongoing reconstruction of the road which has made her shop accessible.

Ofiemu hailed Governor Obaseki for coming to their rescue after years of neglect. She said “The recent award of contract for the rehabilitation of St. Saviour Road by Governor Godwin Obaseki has helped my business a great deal. Before now, some of my clients couldn’t access my shop because of the bad road.”

Miss Ofiemu explained that from experience, the month of December is usually the busiest for beauticians and cosmetologists, when she records high patronage.

She explained that “the business is very competitive and requires a lot of packaging. Studio location as well as rent can be challenging because clients who can pay handsomely would rather visit the shops located in highbrow areas.”

On the improvement on security in the state, Mr Daniel Osazuwa, who operates a beauty store in Oba Market, said: “My store remains open for business till about 9pm especially during this yuletide season. Before now, we used to close for business around 5pm or 6pm latest, daily.

“The security here and around our houses has improved a great deal. All the touts that used to come around to harass us to pay all kinds of levies no longer come around. This has improved my daily income.”

He noted that after paying the approved revenue to the appropriate government agencies, “I go about my business without any fears that some thugs will come around, seize my goods and slam outrageous levy on me and other traders. I thank the governor for bringing sanity into revenue collection in the state.”