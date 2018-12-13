Breaking News
Translate

Brexit vote will hold before Jan. 21 – Official

On 7:16 pmIn News by TonyComments

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, will put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament as soon as possible in January.

A demonstrator holds up a placard saying “Stand together Stop Brexit” at an anti-Brexit protest in Trafalgar Square in central London on June 28, 2016.
EU leaders attempted to rescue the European project and Prime Minister David Cameron sought to calm fears over Britain’s vote to leave the bloc as ratings agencies downgraded the country. Britain has been pitched into uncertainty by the June 23 referendum result, with Cameron announcing his resignation, the economy facing a string of shocks and Scotland making a fresh threat to break away. / AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Murdered British radio host laid to rest in Lebanon

The Prime minister’s spokeswoman who disclosed this to newsmen in London on Thursday also said the vote would definitely hold before Jan. 21, 2019.

“I can confirm that the meaningful vote will not take place before Christmas but it will happen as soon as possible when the House (parliament) returns, and obviously before January 21,” the spokeswoman said.

The British parliament returns from its Christmas break on Jan. 7. (Reuters/NAN)

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.