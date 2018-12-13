Brexit vote will hold before Jan. 21 – Official

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, will put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament as soon as possible in January.

The Prime minister’s spokeswoman who disclosed this to newsmen in London on Thursday also said the vote would definitely hold before Jan. 21, 2019.

“I can confirm that the meaningful vote will not take place before Christmas but it will happen as soon as possible when the House (parliament) returns, and obviously before January 21,” the spokeswoman said.

The British parliament returns from its Christmas break on Jan. 7. (Reuters/NAN)