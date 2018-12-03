Breaking: Subjects install new Ovie after sacking Agbarho king

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE crisis rocking Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, took a dramatic twist on Monday as subjects of the kingdom sacked the Osuvie of the kingdom HRM Samson Oghughunwa who had earlier fled the palace and immediately installed a new king.

The sacking of the king is sequel to the Sunday invasion of the palace of the monarch by youths of the kingdom over his leadership.

He was reported to have fled the palace before the youths, who took over the palace gained entrance.

The new monarch, HRH Williams Onokpite was installed as the new Osuvie of Agbarho by the Usuvweche of the kingdom.