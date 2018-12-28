Breaking: Police invade, Dino Melaye’s residence

By Ogbonna Anthony

The Nigerian Police, Friday invaded the Abuja residence of the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye.

Recall that the embattled senator, had on the Christmas day alerted the general public of the plot by the inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris to arrest and inject him to death.

A man’s lifestyle can affect the quality of his sperm

“There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out”, he said.

Reacting to his accusation, Police in a riposte, denied and distanced itself, noting that if Dino has anything incriminating, he should come and submit himself for interrogation.

However, barely four days after his allegation, the outspoken Senator via his official tweeter handle said that his home at Number 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama was invaded and occupied by men of the Nigerian Police force.

His words; “All entrances to my residence in Mississippi have been secured by the police that claim there is no order to arrest me. One truck by centagon school too. Media and Nigerians take note. We have pictures of those involved.

“They have just zoomed off the trucks leaving 3 men at different end of my street wearing black.

Adeyanju’s arrest, detention plot to silence activists – Frank

“Two trucks with people wearing black in front on centagon school on Mississippi maitama. Toyota Siena at the entrance of Sangha street,gold colour Honda accord roaming the street.

“A man in jallabia have gone forth and back my street more than 10 times.

“Two hilux truck have now blocked my gate with men in mufti numbering 20 Cameras recording. They are trying to plant guns in the cars outside. We are watching.

“They have forcefully entered my compound”.