Breaking: JAAC approves increased remittance in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Joint Accounts and Allocation Committee, JAAC, has approved increased remittance for Local government pensioners in the State.



Speaking to newsmen shortly after the monthly JAAC meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON in the State, Mr Constantine Ikpokpo said the decision was informed by the need to timely clear pension arrears of those who retired from the local government service.

Ikpokpo said the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s government is committed to the economic well being of all Deltans, adding that the welfare of pensioners was paramount to the present administration.

He assured pensioners in the Local Governnent councils that funds for past services have been increased monthly by a 100 percent, saying that all their arrears would soon be cleared.

According to him, the 100 percent increase would enable more people benefit from the funds, adding that “it will help clear the backlogs as soon as possible”.

While acknowledging that there were backlogs, Ikpokpo said “I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his wisdom in managing the affairs of JAAC and ensuring transparency in its affairs”.