Breaking: Dangote, Otedola, Tinubu, others named APC campaign advisers

On 2:03 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

The richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, Friday made list of those who would take part in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential campaign for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The business mogul was named with six others to form the special advisory committee to Mr. President. They include, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader), Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( Leader of the House ), APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Mr. Femi Otedola.

In a statement disclosed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the party equally announced other members who formed the Presidential Campaign Council.

They are as follows:

CHAIRMAN

President Muhammadu Buhari

CO-CHAIRMAN

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

  1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
  2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH

Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH

Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)

Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)

Arch. Waziri Bulama

SECRETARY

  1. Adamu Adamu
  2. Dele Alake

ZONAL DIRECTORS

  1. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko
  2. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume
  3. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu
  4. South West: Sola Oke, SAN
  5. South East: Sharon Ikeazor
  6. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES

  1. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed
  2. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN
  3. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa
  4. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman
  5. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre
  6. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado
  7. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
  8. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato
  9. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri
  10. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu
  11. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah
  12. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu
  13. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba
  14. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman
  15. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq
  16. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed
  17. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam
  18. Director, Admin- Onari Brown
  19. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan
  20. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau
  21. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa
  22. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu
  23. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire
  24. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau
  25. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma
  26. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN
  27. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari
  28. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
  29. Director Finance – Wale Edun

Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT

  1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
  2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  3. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)
  4. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( Leader of the House )
  5. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole
  6. Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
  7. Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS

  1. Chief Bisi Akande
  2. Chief John Oyegun
  3. Senator Ita Enang
  4. All APC serving Senators
  5. All APC serving and former Governors
  6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives
  7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC
  8. All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS

  1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states
  2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states


