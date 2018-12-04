Breaking: Catholic Church distances self from Mbaka’s statement

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the statement made by the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka against the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, Catholic Church Tuesday distances itself from him, noting that the church is apolitical and it’s wrong for any priest to support a political candidate in an electioneering period.

Disclosing this on behalf of the church, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi averred that diocese was not in support of the Mbaka’s remarks

Ifa Priest wants public officers to take traditional oath

His words, “The diocese is not in support of any priest making political statements.

“The church is supposed to be apolitical and the Bishops’ conference has said that repeatedly.

“We are not supposed to make any political statements from the pulpit within the context of Mass, that is, church service.

“So, it would be wrong to stand at the pulpit to make any political statements.

“There is a document issued by the Bishops’ conference to that effect.

“So, he just spoke on his own, not representing the diocese.

Cleric to FG: Tackle almajiri problem

“We are not expected to come out openly to support a particular candidate for any reason. The church law does not accept such a thing. So, it would be wrong for anybody (priest) to come out and give an endorsement to a particular candidate.”

Vanguard had reporter that Mbaka had told Obi to name a project he would do for God after Dave Umahi the Ebonyi state governor and others had donated several items for the ministry.

But Obi reacting to Mbaka’s request said that the later would show him a project they have in mind and he will do it and communicate the ministry later.

Angered with the non- exactitude of Obi’s statement, Mbaka said that Atiku/Obi might end up in shame the way they are going.

He equally described Obi as a stingy person, noting that if they do not change before the 2019 general elections, they are likely to fail.