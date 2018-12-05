Breaking: Atiku Abubakar emerges opposition’s consensus candidate

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Coalition of United Political parties, CUPP, the umbrella body of about 45 major opposition parties , few hours after a closed door deliberation at the Yar’ Adua Centre Abuja today announced former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of PDP as the consensus candidate of the opposition in the 2019 election.



Over 41 political parties in attendance, endorsed the decision which enjoyed majority support.

The coalition in a statement signed by its First spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere and made available to Vanguard a few minutes ago said CUPP arrived at Atiku’s choice after he “towered high on the criteria used by the opposition in arriving at the decision which includes national acceptability, financial capacity, spread of his political party, leadership capacity, international acceptability, experience , capacity to rebuild the economy, secure the country and unite all Nigerians among other factors.”

