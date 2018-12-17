Breaking: Lecturers walk out of meeting with FG delegation

…Lecturers walk out of meeting, refuse to comment

BY Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE negotiations between Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Monday ended in deadlock again.

The ASUU delegation walked out of the meeting which lasted for hours at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, at the Conference Haill of the ministry.

The meeting was convened to ensure the suspension of the ongoing strike embarked by the university teachers.

The ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who wore a gloomy face declined comments on the reason for staging a walk-out from the meeting.

With the development, all federal government owned universities are to remain closed indefinitely.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Minister of Labour and Employment had last week met with the President at the State House, Abuja on how to resolve the impasse for ASUU to call of the strike that has paralyzed academic activities in the universities.