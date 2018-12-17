Boy, 3, seeks N1.3m for corrective limb surgery

By Chioma Obinna

At the age of three, Isaac Oluwanifemi Edo is yet to walk, no thanks to a congenital disease known as clubfoot.

His parents have been running from pillar to post seeking assistance to carry out a life-changing surgery at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos.

Isaac’s abnormality has caused his foot to be twisted out of shape. Medical doctors say in clubfoot, the tissues connecting the muscles to the bone (tendons) are shorter than usual. The disease is getting worse in Isaac’s case.

Narrating his ordeal to Good Health Weekly, Isaac’s father, Enahoro Joseph Edo said: “We have been doing all we can to control the situation to no avail. The little boy has not been using his two legs since birth and experiences so much pain and sores on his legs.

“The doctor has advised that we go for surgery as that is the only option we have to correct the defect. They also warn that his spinal cord could be affected if nothing is done sooner.

“This surgery is estimated at N1.6 million. He will be operated on his pelvis,knees and both legs. The surgery will be done at Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos.

“We are appealing to Nigerians and corporate organisations to help save my child. We cannot afford this amount for the surgery. I am unemployed and appealing to the general public, the Lagos State Government and others to save my son’s legs.

If you are touched, kindly send your donation to First Bank, account name: Edo Oluwanifemi Isaac: 3093578414, or contact the family on 08030504232, 08084986801.