Borno PDP faction rejects Imam, others

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—A faction of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, backed by a court judgment in Borno State has rejected the candidature of Alhaji Mohammed Imam for governorship, Mohammed Abba-Aji, Isa Kangar and Kudla Satumari, among other candidates produced by another faction of the party in the state.

Usman Mahdi Badeiri, who described himself as the valid chairman of PDP in Borno State announced the rejection of candidates produced by Zanna Mustapha-led faction.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri, Baderi explained that whereas judgments by Federal High Court and the Appeal Court recognising him as validly-elected chairman of PDP in the state are yet to be vacated by any court, a group he described as new entrants into PDP went ahead to conduct illegal primaries.