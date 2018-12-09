Border Killings : Group Seeks Taraba, Benue Governors Intervention 

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Taraba State has called on Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku and his counterpart in Benue, Samuel Ortom to step up efforts to end wanton killings and kidnapping affecting border communities in the two states.

President General of the group, Goodman Dahida, said quick response was needed following Monday’s attack on some Tiv communities, Abako and Sai, located on the fringes of Taraba and Benue which saw one person killed and several houses razed.

He said: “We condemn the attack in strong terms and call on the government of Taraba State to conduct a deep investigation into the assault with a view to unraveling the motive behind the evil act.

“The issue of insecurity in the area involves the two states and we call on the governors of Taraba and Benue to find common ground in solving this problem.”