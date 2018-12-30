Boko Haram : ISSA report on corruption in military false, says DHQ

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Deference Headqarters has faulted report by the International Strategic Studies Association, ISSA, which claimed that the Boko Haram war in the country was lingering due to massive corruption among top military chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.



The report released in the Special Analysis of the Defense and Foreign Affairs last Friday, had accused the Nigerian military of soiling in corruption in its fight against insurgency and terrorism in the North East.

But reacting to the accusation while speaking to Vanguard on the telephone, Sunday,the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, faulted the report, saying it lacked credibility because according to him,it was not based on thorough research.

“Is the report a product of research? I don’t think so because what they said is not true,”he said.

Speaking further, the Defence spokesman said: “Well, that’s not a true story, people are writing their own opinion and not what obtains here.”

Asked to speak further, Brigadier General Agim said his response was enough for the report, refusing to speak further.

The Defense and Foreign Affairs reports are said to be published by the ISSA,which is based in the United States of America.

ISSA is a Washington-based non-governmental organisation with a worldwide membership of professionals involved in national and international security and strategic policy.

The allegation came just a month after some soldiers fighting Boko Haram released a video in the wake of Metele attack, alleged corruption in the war and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to launch a full-scaled probe on the funds being released to the military.

They accused top commanders of leading them to ‘Boko Haram slaughter’ armed with obsolete weapons while enriching themselves with cash meant for buying better arms.

In the video, the soldiers claimed their top commanders are using the Boko Haram war as avenue to enrich themselves at the expense of their lives.

The five minutes and 51 seconds video was released immediately after troops engaging the Boko Haram war in Borno State suffered heavy casualty following attack at their location in Metele village on October 8.