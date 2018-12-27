Blackmail can’t change termination of Rivers’ assets sale —Wike

…says one coy used 3 subsidiaries to acquire state’s assets

PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that no amount of blackmail and propaganda will alter the termination of sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy Limited.

“No amount of blackmail will change the situation. The courts are there for them to seek redress. Rivers and Lagos States are not the same. No single man can dictate what happens in Rivers State. We have different ethnic groups and culture,” he said.

Governor Wike said that the termination of sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy followed due process. He called on those aggrieved to seek redress in court.

He spoke on Boxing Day during the 2018 Ogbakor Etche December Convention at Obiri Etche, Umugwu, Okehi.

The governor said: “The Rivers State government was not vindictive in terminating the sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy Limited. One company used three subsidiaries to illegally acquire state assets.

“If there was any vindictiveness, it was on the part of those who used the state government to deny Rivers people their valued state assets.”

The governor said that the Rivers State Government resolved to implement the White Paper on the recommendations of the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the sale of valued state assets because there is no stay of execution stopping the administration.

He said that the godfather of Tonye Cole, a former governor of the state lost at the High Court and Court of Appeal when he tried to stop the implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

Wike claimed that the former governor and his business partner illegally bought over state assets with a plot to install Tonye Cole for the purchase of more state assets.

“Rivers people have come to know that only one person bought all their assets. He came and took what belongs to the entire state. Now they want to acquire more,” he said.