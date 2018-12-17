Birthday: Buhari `queries’ reporter for reducing his age, asks for more prayers

President Muhammadu Buhari, who marked his 76th birthday on Monday, jokingly `protested’ when a reporter mistakenly reduced his age by one year.

“Why would you reduce my age by one?,’’ President Buhari `queried’ the reporter when he fielded questions in both English and Hausa languages from State House correspondents after a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The president called on Nigerians to continue to pray for him and the country at large, charging them to continue to show more understanding of his administration’s policies aimed at transforming the nation.

He stated that the government would continue to remind Nigerians of its achievements in the last three and half years.

“We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we have been able to do from the time came in to now with the resources available to us,’’ he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony began with a special rendition that ushered the president into the forecourt where Special Parade was mounted by the Guards Brigade.

This was then followed by a special performance by the silent drill squad of the Guards Brigade, which included the formation of words like PMB @ 76

The event also witnessed special display by the Guards Brigade Band, wishing the president “Happy Birthday’’ with their musical gadgets.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of Birthday Cards to the celebrant.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali presented Birthday card on behalf of the country’s Armed Force, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, presented on behalf of members of cabinet.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari presented a card on behalf of Presidential aides and the Guards Brigade also made a special presentation.

The high point of the event was the cutting of the Birthday cake by the President, who was flanked by Ministers and some presidential aides.

Those at the event included cabinet ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps, security chiefs and presidential aides as well as well-wishers(NAN)