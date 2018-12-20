Bina Foundation reaches out to Enugu para-athletics champions

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—ENUGU State para-athletics champions who emerged winners in the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja have recieved support from a humanitarian organisation, Bina Foundation.

Coach of the state para-athletics association, Mr. Silver Ezeikpe, who spoke on behalf of the team at the foundation’s reception for the athletes noted that without the foundation, they would not have made it to the Abuja Sports Festival.

He therefore encouraged other charitable organisations to emulate Bina Foundation’s gesture to the challenged sports men and women.

Chairman of the foundation, Chief Chris Atuegwu who handed over Christmas gift items to the athletes and other challenged students of the foundation urged government to show concern to the physically challenged persons who utilise their disabilities positively.

Atuegwu said “the performance of the athletes showed courage, determination and hard work.”