BIC shavers rewards loyal customers with cash, generator set, other items

By Etop Ekanem

BIC, producers of the Bic range of products, has concluded its Shave & Win promo with a final draw where loyal customers won pizes included washing machine, home theatres, bedside fridge, table top gas cooker, mobile phones, Plasma TVs, generator set and cash prizes ranging from N250,000 to N1million.

Speaking at the final draw of the promo, which started three months ago, Product Manager for Lighter and Shaver, BIC West Africa, Ms Bigue Diouf, said the aim was to reward loyal customers, noting, “BIC Shaver is a leading disposable shaver in West Africa and we have a huge amount of consumers everywhere in West Africa. It is a very big event for us at BIC.

“So it is important for us to reward the royal customers by doing this kind of promotion that would enable them to win great prizes and also to give opportunity for non-user to try it for the first time.”

On his part, Business Development Manager, BIC West Africa and Central Africa, Mr. Groues Guillaume, said Nigeria is the company’s biggest market in the region, revealing that the company has been distributing BIC lighter and shavers in Nigeria for the past 50 years of the 70 years that the company has been in existence.

He said: “BIC as a group is focusing on Africa and we have very strong brand equity in Nigeria but we need to ensure that the quality always stays the best.

“BIC stands for quality product but good value for money, so you can buy a good product at an affordable price everywhere for everyone.”

BIC Country Business Development Manager, Nigeria, Adeyemi Ojo, explained why the focus has been on one of the company’s products, BIC Shaver, saying: “The BIC Shaver is one of our biggest and most important brands and so we felt we should reward our loyal customers and also to say thank you, especially now that Christmas is coming. We wanted to put smiles on their faces.”