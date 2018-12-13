Biafra Zionists leader, Onwuka arraigned, remanded in prison

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – LEADER of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka has been arranged and remanded in prison custody.



It could be re-called that Onwuka, who was arrested in August after an encounter with security operatives, has been incommunicado ever since.

However, the Deputy leader of the group, Mazi Ambrose Ugwu, told journalists in Enugu on Thursday that Onwuka has been docked at the Federal High Court, Owerre by the Department of State Services, DSS.

“I can confirm to you that our leader has finally been arraigned in court by the DSS.

“After keeping him away from us and other members of the public for over three months, they arraigned him at the Federal High Court, Owerre. The trial judge remanded him in prison on the premise that he may jump bail,” Ugwu said.

While describing the latest development as unacceptable, he called on the Federal Government to order for the immediate release of their leader.

“Our demand has not changed. The Biafra leader, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka has not done anything to warrant his being incarcerated. This is not but oppression and suppression of our rights to freedom as guaranteed under the Nigeria Constitution and other international treaties.

“He should be immediately release unconditionally because they have done more damage to his rights already by keeping him incommunicado for over three months.

“The DSS has no right to have kept him for such long a time without charging him to court. Now, that he has been arraigned, the claim of his jumping bail should not even arise at all.

“We call on Muhammadu Buhari’s government to free our leader immediately without any condition attached,” the group demanded.