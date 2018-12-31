Berlin gets ready for biggest New Year celebration

Germany’s biggest New Year’s Eve party was set to start on Monday, with stages, temporary barriers and concrete blocks put into position at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

Bonnie Tyler, DJ Bobo, Alice Meron, Nico Santos and Eagle Eye Cherry are all set to perform at the German capital’s celebrations on Monday night, with a fireworks

and laser display to take place at midnight.

Revellers will have to undergo increased security checks this year and private fireworks, bottles, sharp objects and large bags have been banned.

Alcohol will also only be available from approved stands.

The area was largely cordoned off, and between 500 and 800 employees from private security firms are set to be deployed.

There are also almost 1,400 professional and volunteer firefighters, organisers said last week.

Hospitals are preparing for a busy night. Fireworks are generally only available in Germany around New Year’s Eve and are only allowed to be set off by private individuals on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Berlin are filled with Germans setting off fireworks, sometimes from beer bottles or their bare hands.

Berlin’s UKB accident and emergency clinic in Marzahn says serious injuries from fireworks have been increasing in the last few years, adding it would have eight operating rooms at the ready on New Year’s Eve.

Similarly, France’s capital is preparing for the new year with strict security measures.

On New Year’s Eve, around 12,000 police officers are to be deployed in Paris, police prefect, Michel Delpuech, announced on Monday.

In addition, there are 6,000 other personnel available, including firefighters and first responders, Delpuech said.

More than 147,000 people have been deployed across the country, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Yellow Vests have announced demonstrations for New Year’s Eve.

The Parisian boulevard Champs-Elysees, where hundreds of thousands of revellers are expected, will be particularly well policed.

Anyone who wants to enter the boulevard will be checked in advance, according to Delpuech. Glass bottles or fireworks are prohibited.

On the landmark street, the New Year is celebrated with fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe.

Otherwise, fireworks and firecrackers are banned in the French capital.

In addition to the ongoing terrorist threat in France, the security forces are to be confronted with demonstrations by the Yellow Vest movement against the reform policies of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The protest group has announced a demonstration for the New Year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees.

Facebook posts talked of a “festive and non-violent” protest.

Almost 9,000 people had announced their participation on the social network by Monday noon.

During previous Yellow Vest demonstrations in recent weeks in Paris there have been serious riots. (dpa/NAN)