Benue, Taraba govs move to end kidnappings, armed robbery, others

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, have resolved to constitute a joint security force to check the spate of kidnappings, armed robbery, and banditry in their respective states.

This was part of the resolutions reached, yesterday, at the end of the joint security meeting of critical stakeholders of the boundary communities, security councils and traditional rulers of both states to end boundary crisis between both states, held at the Federal University, Wukari.

The governors, who agreed to set up a police station at Sai, Katsina/Ala Local Government Area to anchor the operation also resolved to constitute a joint security committee made up of people of proven integrity.

The resolution reads: “The joint security meeting emphasised the need for job creation as a fundamental tool to reduce unemployment and make the youths self-reliant, thereby reducing the menace of unemployment.

“The meeting agreed on the adequate provision of logistics support to the security agencies by both the federal and state governments to sustain surveillance in border communities.”