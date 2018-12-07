Benin monarch lauded on reforms

A prominent son of Benin Kingdom, Mr Idusuyi Emokpae has commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for the various traditional reforms he has carried out within a short period that he ascended the throne especially on the role he played on the promulgation of the Edo State Law to Prohibit Forcible Entry and Illegal Occupation of Landed Properties.

In a statement he issued in Benin, Mr Emokpae described the law to prohibit illegal occupation of landed properties as one of the greatest things that has ever happened in the history of the Benin Kingdom.

On the happenings in Oke-Oroma Community, Mr Emokpae lauded the visit of some chiefs from the royal palace in November as according to him,” it is a reassuring ray of hope for the Oke-Oroma people pointing towards justice, equity and enduring peace”

Describing Oke-Oroma people as peace loving, he condemned what he called the “incessant harassment, invasion and unlawful arrest of residents in the community by agents of some amagba community. He said as true respecter of law, order and due process, “we took the two warring neighboring villages to court with suit no B/124/2018 dated 13/03” adding that the parties have been served over six months ago”.

Concluding, Emokpae said, “a contempt of court is something enlightened soul should avoid by all means. I believe once the truth is known the natural justice and equity would follow. This is the path our royal father has chosen from the beginning” He prayed to God to bestow on the monarch good health and peaceful reign.