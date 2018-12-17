Bayelsa gets new police commissioner

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA: A new Commissioner of Police has, again, been posted to Bayelsa State.

He is Mr. Aminu Saleh and he takes over from Mr. Joseph Mukan, who has been redeployed to Lagos as CP Airport.

A statement issued in Yenagoa, signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the new CP, Aminu Saleh, assumed office on Monday, December 17, 2018.

The four paragraph statement reads, “ The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public and well meaning individuals in the State that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command.

“He is CP Aminu Pai Saleh, fdc. He takes over from CP Joseph Mukan psc (+), who has been redeployed to CP Airport, Lagos.

“The new Commissioner of Police, takes over today 17th December, 2018.Until his present posting he was the Commissioner of Police, Airport, Lagos. He is a dogged crime fighter and a professional Police officer, who has served in various commands and formations in various capacities.

“The Command, by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well meaning people of Bayelsa State to accord the new Commissioner of Police, the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the State. The Commissioner of Police can be reached on GSM number 08033286806.”