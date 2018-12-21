Bayelsa EXCO okays 2019 budget

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — Bayelsa State Executive Council has announced the readiness of Governor Seriake Dickson to present the 2019 budget proposal to members of the state House of Assembly.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Joshua Ongore, made this known in a statement issued, Wednesday night, after the 101st meeting of the council presided by Governor Dickson.

He said the council deliberated extensively on the estimates for the 2019 fiscal year and adopted it in view of its realistic content.

According to him, the budget will be christened: “Finishing Strong on Development, Prosperity and Stability Part 2” and will be presented to the lawmakers before the end of the week.

He said: “There is an action procedure of every budget before its formal presentation. What we have done today as a council is in line with that. We looked at the budget, deliberated on it and thereafter we adopted it. So it is ready for His Excellency to formally lay it before the assembly any time soon.’’

On his part the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said the government will ensure that it completes most of the ongoing projects in the state next year.

He explained that as the terminal year of the Restoration Administration, “it is truly determined to finish well and strong and leave behind a lasting legacy.”

Dickson had shortly before the commencement of the council meeting inaugurated five new commissioners including a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Udengs Eradiri.