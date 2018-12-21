Barkin Ladi IDPs in tears as they return home

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—Many of those displaced by herdsmen about six months ago in some communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State broke down in tears as they returned to their ancestral homes, yesterday.

FG approves N700m for completion of Farin Ruwa Dam project

The returnees, numbering about 500, mostly women and children, camped at the School of Geosciences, Angle D, Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area of the state, are from three communities of Kukur, Kuzen and Kura Falls, all in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi Government.

On leaving the camp, the excited returnees were waving at passers-by, but broke down on reaching the LEA Primary School, Kakuruk, and burst into tears, recalling the incident that sent them out of their communities about six months ago.

However, the state government assured the people that adequate security has been put in place to ensure there is no repeat of any threat to their lives and property stressing that “those whose houses were completely destroyed would get building materials to rebuild them within the shortest possible time.

Mr. Richard Tokma, Acting Secretary to the Government of Plateau, who represented the State Governor, in his remarks said that the state government was happy to see the people return to their homes and live normal lives.

Tokma said that since the submission of the report of the Committee on Resettlement of IDPs, Gov. Simon Lalong had been having sleepless nights to ensure that the IDPs return home.

“The governor has been anxious to see that IDPs return to their places of abode,” he said.

He commended the security agencies for ensuring that adequate security was provided before facilitating the return of IDPs.

“I think that what government has done is to ensure that when the people return, they are comfortable.

“What government is going to do now is to ensure that those whose houses were destroyed will be given materials to rebuild their houses. Even farm implements will be given to them for their farms.”

Mr. Francis Chong, the Camp Coordinator, said that over 1,000 households were taking refuge in the camp.

Chong said that the people were displaced from 18 communities from two local governments, out of which three communities of 204 households were returning home.

The camp coordinator appealed to the state government to help the IDPs with roofing materials to rebuild their homes.

Commander of Operation Safe Haven, General Augustine Agundu, added that security personnel have taken over the communities to avert further attacks.