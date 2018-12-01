Balogun’s Super Eagles spot under threat

THE spot of Leon Balogun as first choice central defender for Nigeria is no longer guaranteed unless he starts getting games at English Premier League side Brighton, according to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Between going forward and moving back

Balogun has found it hard to displace the first choice pairing of Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk since his move on a free transfer from German side Mainz O5 in the summer.

The Nigerian has played just two games this season which according to Rohr isn’t good enough for a player who is already 30 years old as it will no doubt, affect his fitness and physical shape. Rohr hinted that unless he starts playing or switch clubs in January to where he can get game time , it will be hard for him to maintain his “Oyibo Wall” central defence pairing with William Troost-Ekong in the Eagles.

“On Leon Balogun, we will insist all the time on our players playing regularly because its the same for other players. We tell them sometimes that it’s better to play in a smaller club than to go to a big club in the Premier League and you don’t play. It’s difficult, but we have discussed this in our conversation especially with Balogun,” Rohr said