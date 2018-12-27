Badeh: Police postpone presentation of suspects

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday postponed the presentation of suspected killers of late former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, to newsmen in Abuja.

News men report that the force had on Wednesday said it had arrested alleged killers of Baden which it planned to present to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Reports also have it that Badeh was killed while returning from his farm along the Keffi-Abuja road on Dec. 18.

The force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said five suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in the crime.

Moshood said that the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media was to prevent other members of the gang from escaping.

“It is of significant to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation,“he said.

Badeh : We’ve made substantial progress on investigation – Air Force

The spokesman, who refused to give their names, said two out of the suspects actively participated in the killing, adding that the remaining three suspects played other roles in the crime.

He said: “The two suspects arrested actively participated in the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh,“he said.

Moshood said that the Inspector-General of Police had directed the Police Joint Investigation Team to arrest those responsible for the killing.

He said that the suspects were currently in police custody and undergoing investigation.

“The public should also know that the investigation into the killing is being intensified to arrest other suspects who are still at large”.

He said that the suspects would be presented to the media and the public upon the completion of investigation into the matter.

“The force will not relent and will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bringing all perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,“the spokesman said.(NAN)