Ayade inaugurates PDP campaign council

By Olayinka Ajayi

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State has inaugurated the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, campaign council in the state with a charge on members to win their polling units.

The governor who expressed confidence that the party would sweep next year’s general elections, given the achievements recorded by his administration, in the areas of human resource development and industrialisation, said the inauguration of the council was a mere formality.

He however, warned against complacency, saying: “The super abundance of every performance is always detrimental to the performer. Therefore, no matter how competent, or experienced you are, you must allow yourself the luxury of inexperience and give opportunity to do more calculation and plan better.”

The governor also charged the council to embark on issues-based campaign.

He said:”This election cannot be won by money because once you use money, it becomes commercial and that is against the law. It should be won by what we have done for the state, it should be won by understanding what we have done.

“It should be won by the fact that this government lifted embargo on employment; this government created employment for over 6,000 people by the instrumentality of appointments alone; this government pays salaries promptly; pays pensions promptly.

This government created opportunity to promote 33 permanent secretaries, which never happened in Cross River before we came in.

This government also directed the Primary Healthcare Agency to employ 1,000 nurses; employed 1,000 primary school teachers; created opportunity for people to be given jobs which is the core essence of government; people, people, people.”