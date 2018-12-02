AWCON: Super Falcons rule Africa again

By Ben Efe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons, yesterday retained the Africa Women Cup of Nations title after beating South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 4-3 on penalties to win their ninth title.

Full time scores stood at 0-0 as both teams failed to find the net in a game that was evenly balanced. However, Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Oluehi Tochukwu was the most busy of the night denying the South Africans, a number of scoring opportunities, this include a clear cut chance created by South Africa’s top scorer, Thembi Kgatlana. She had weaved her way through the Nigerian defence and shot straight into the arms of Tochokwu. Banyana Banyana came close to scoring again Tochukwu parried Mamelo Makhabane’s free-kick out.

Perhaps the big moment of the match came in the 75th minute, when Francisca Ordega who had been working her socks off all day was set free into the South Africa box by Asisat Oshoala. Ordega beat on-rushing Kaylin Swart, but the out stretched legs of the South African keeper caught Super Falcons midfielder.

But to the chagrin of watching spectators who had thought that the match was done and dusted, top striker Oshoala missed the chance to take her goals haul in the tournament to four, when she blew the penalty kick with a low shot, which rolled lazily off target. She had slipped on making contact with the ball.

There was no anxious moments for both teams in the extra time and then the shoot-out drama ensued. Team captain Onome Ebi missed the first kick to give South Africa hope, but on their third kick Banyana Banyana shot wide, while Tochukwu saved the last kick to bring joy to the hearts of the Super Falcons and pain to the South African women who were poised to win their first title.