My minister of youths will be less than 30yrs old – Atiku 

By Anthony Ogbonna, Sunday Nwafor

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has assured youths in the country that his Minister of Youths will be less than 30 years of age, if he is elected president of Nigeria.

#Debate2019: Atiku ready to battle Buhari at presidential debate

Atiku, Monday, gave the pledge during a Town Hall meeting with over 1000 youths made up of young professionals from the private and public sectors, students, artisans and the disabled, among others in Lagos.

Atiku who said that 40% of his government, if elected, will be made up of youths also said that low tax rates and incentives will be given to the private sector to provide jobs like it is done in developed countries.

According to him, “I pledge that 40% of my government will be youths. My minister for youth will be less than 30 years of age, if you are in that category, it could be you!

“Lower tax rates and other incentives will be given to the private sector to provide jobs as it is done in civilised world.

On getting the country’s economy working again, the Wazirin Adamawa said that he would bring in his team of experienced Nigerians who know how to fix the economy to salvage the status quo. According to him, “Professor of law is not an economist, I have chosen someone with the knowledge of economy to get things back in shape.”

Atiku also assured the youths and Nigerians that his government will not have cabals like the current Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, party does, as recently revealed by Buhari’s wife, Aisha. According to him, “There will be no cabal in my government, that is never the hallmark of the PDP.”

“We’ll create prosperity amongst the people, this will send malnutrition and diseases packing amongst children. I have many children but only one of them is working with the government, all others are working in my various companies. I believe in creating jobs, my government will create jobs for the youth.

“My government will invest seriously in education to come up with citizens who will be useful to themselves and d country as a whole.”

The event which was part of PDP’s campaign programme lined up ahead the 2019 general election, witnessed a large turnout the youths who came in large numbers to declare their solidarity with the PDP Candidate.

Atiku whose entry into the venue sparked wild celebration, took time to dissect the questions thrown at him by the attendees, outlining his plans to tackle the issues raised and return the country to the path of growth.

Also speaking at the event, the former governor of Anambra state and the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi said the Atiku/Obi government, if elected, will invest greatly in the education of the people because, according to him, the nation’s greatness depends solely on the education of it’s citizens. He said Atiku presidency will creat millions of jobs to the unemployed youths of the country.

According to him, “the greatness of any nation is the function of how educated her citizens are. Atiku’s government will invest in Education. The Atiku Presidency will provide jobs and improve the economy a Great deal.”

Other speakers at the event included the Party’s National chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who lambasted the Buhari administration for failing the youths; the immidiate past National youth leader and director of Finance of the campaign, Abdullahi Maibasira who had provided an overview of the day’s event, had also highlighting the shining qualities that set Atiku apart.

On his part, the PDP National youth leader and Director of Youth Mobilization of the campaign, Hon. Udeh Okoye who is also the chief host of the event, insisted that any attempt to rig the 2019 elections will be resisted by the youths of Nigeria.

According to Secondus, “A vote for Atiku is a vote for your freedom. Atiku will work hand in hand with the youths to develop Nigeria, that is Atiku’s social contract with Youths.”

The event was also attended by top party chieftains including the PDP Gubernatorial candidate for Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, and former governors of Cross River and Ogun states, Sen Liyel Imoke and Chief Gbenga Daniel, amongst many others.

The program was anchored by Dcn Oche Joseph Otorkpa, a member of the presidential campaign council and ace comedian Tolu.