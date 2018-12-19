Atiku, Obi visit Aba today

As campaign co-ordinator hails senators over S’East devt commission

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—The Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar in company of his Vice Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, will today hold an interactive session with his support groups in Aba.

The Abia State coordinator of the Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Chief Charles Obioha Ogbonnaya in a statement, called on all the Atiku/Obi support groups, political action groups, civil society organisations and the general public to an interactive session with the candidates.

He also commended senators from the South East for working hard to realise the South East Development Commission, SEDC, which bill was passed recently.

According to Ogbonnaya, “the commission if well funded would go a long way in solving some of the infrastructural deficiencies being suffered by the people of the South East.”

While commending the senators, he urged them not to relent but to fight further to ensure that the commission takes off and is well funded.