Atiku felicitates with Buhari at 76

The major opposition candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari at 76.

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, Atiku said, “I wish President Muhammadu Buhari a happy birthday even as my family and I pray for long life for him.

Despite the fact that we will meet at the polls soon, I very much affirm that we are brothers born from the womb of One Nigeria. Happy birthday. –AA”.

