ASUU vows to sustain ongoing strike

By Dayo Adesulu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday in Lagos vowed to continue the ongoing six weeks strike that has grounded the public universities.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, its national President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi lamented that the Federal Government was not serious with the negotiations it had between the Union and the Federal Government representatives.

He urged the Federal government to demonstrate serious commitment to implementing the spirit and letters of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement as well as the resulting 2013 MOU and 2017 Memorandum of understanding. Buhari urges ASUU to end strike

He said: “The Federal Government should demonstrate serious commitment to implement the spirit and letters of the 2009 Federal Governmental /ASUU agreement. “It should also consider the implementation of the 2013 and 2017 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU it had with us.”

According to him, implementing these agreements would go a long way to reposition university education and bring a rapid transformation.

“All we are asking for is the improved infrastructural development of Nigeria’s public universities to be globally competitive,” he explained.

You will recall that the Union representatives last week walked out of their meeting with the Federal Government representatives, making it the sixth meetings without a compromise between the duo since the commencement of the strike November 4, 2018.