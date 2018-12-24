ASUU vows to sustain ongoing strike

LAGOS — THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, vowed to continue the ongoing six weeks strike that has grounded public universities.

Recall that representatives of ASUU, last week, walked out on a meeting with the Federal Government representatives.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, its National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said: “The Federal Government should demonstrate serious commitment to implement the spirit and letters of the 2009 Federal Governmental /ASUU agreement. “It should also consider the implementation of the 2013 and 2017 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU it had with us.

“All we are asking for is the improved infrastructural development of Nigeria’s public universities to be globally competitive.”