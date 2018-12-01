ASUU SRTIKE: Don’t pay lecturers who are on strike, FG orders varsities

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the strike declaration of public universities, the federal government, Saturday mandated all the vice-chancellors to stop the payment of any lecturer who embarks on strike and neglects his duty.

This no-work-no-pay rule was contained in a memo issued to universities and inter-varsity centres by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Signed by S.B. Ramon-Yusuf, director, research, information and technology, the memo instructed that any attempt to pay the workers’ salaries from any other sources would be termed as a violation of extant rules and government’s directives.

“In view of the current Industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Federal Government has directed that there shall be no payment of any form of salaries and allowances to the staff on strike in federal and inter-varsity centres.

“Consequently, I am to direct vice-chancellors to apply the “No-work-no-pay” rule. However, universities and inter-varsity centres are to pay salaries and allowances to non-teaching staff. All Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Centers should note that the salaries to staff on strike from whatever source of funds shall be viewed as violation of extant rules and directive of the Federal Government of Nigeria”, the memo read.