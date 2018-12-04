ASSEMBLY CRISIS: A-Ibom Speaker seeks elders’ protection

By Chioma Onuegbu

SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has sought the protection of elders of Essien Udim Local Government Area over alleged threat to his life by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Luke, who spoke when elders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, paid him a solidarity visit, yesterday in Uyo, said he was planning to go to Essien Udim to report the issue to the elders and the paramount ruler.

His words: “I said this the other day and I want to say it again today. When the former member representing Essien Udim (Nse Ntuen) came here last Tuesday and confronted one of my aides, he told him that they are going to take me down. And he said he was acting on behalf of the former Senate Minority leader.

“ I am still saying it again that should anything happen to me he (Akpabio) should be held responsible. I don’t talk carelessly. The former member representing Essien Udim State Constituency, Nse Ntuen said it. That is why I shouted that my life is threatened. I didn’t know that you were coming here because I was about coming to the local government to bring this issue to the Paramount Ruler and the elders.

“ I am a son of Essien Udim having grown up there and having contributed to good things in the area I think I should be protected like a son of the area and not an outsider. And I want to thank you for the confidence you have in me and for this show of solidarity. I want to thank you for standing by us and especially the Governor.

“I want to thank you because even in the face of provocations you have remained peaceful and supportive of this government. And when people boast that the PDP will not have votes from Essien Udim Local Government Area I laughed.’’

Speaking earlier, leader of the group, Obong Afangide, condemned Ntuen’s conduct, noting that it created tension in the state.

“We are here to encourage you to remain steadfast and focused in the mature way you have been leading the state House of Assembly and indeed the state. We urge you to remain who you are.’’