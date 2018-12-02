Arsenal grab North London bragging rights over Spurs

Arsenal are in Cloud Nine right now after defeating North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, 4-2, on a day Chelsea also beat Fulham 2-0.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double inspired Arsenal to the thrilling 4-2 north London derby triumph.

Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty with a handball to enable Aubameyang to slot in the opener on 10 minutes.

But Spurs struck twice in four minutes to lead at half-time. Eric Dier glanced in Christian Eriksen’s free-kick before Harry Kane scored a penalty after Rob Holding’s foul on Son Heung-min.

After the break, Aubameyang brilliantly swept in a long-range equaliser, taking his tally to 10 PL goals this season.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead with a deflected effort on 74 minutes, and that was swiftly followed by Lucas Torreira’s drive from an acute angle to make it 4-2, his first goal for the club.

Vertonghen was sent off late on as Unai Emery’s side move above Spurs on goal difference to fourth on 30 points.

Arsenal will next play Jose Mourinho’s struggling Manchester United on 5 December at Old Trafford, while Spurs will host Southampton same day.