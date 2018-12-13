Army promotes education as tool to redress insecurity challenges 

WARRI: Nigerian army has said it will continue to promote development of the education sector as a tool towards resolving challenges of insecurity in the country.
General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian army, Major General Jamil Sarham disclosed this yesterday while commissioning a renovated and refurnished Army Children school, Effurun barracks, Uvwie local government area , Delta state.
He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai saw education as one way to discourage acts of insurgency among youths, adding that parents should encourage their children and ward to embrace education.
He further lauded the Sector I Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Colonel Grema Alhassan for driving renovation and refurnishing of the school that was almost in ruins, adding that the army was thankful to the state government , individuals and institutions that assisted in realizing the project.
Sector I Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Colonel Grema said he was largely driven by comment from his 6 year old daughter he took on a visit to the school when his family visited, stressing that she lamented the deplorable state of the place.
He said at a time the school premises was flooded , adding that the roofs were in bad condition with virtually no sit for learning. He thanked institutions that supported the vision to refurbish and renovate the school thus making it a conducive environment for learning.
Head Mistress of the school, Mrs Diana Ekpan said there had been no major renovation in the school since it was established in 1977, adding that until the facelift some persons in Uvwie and environs were calling the place potopoto school, meaning { a school taken over by flood). She said the deplorable condition of the school reduced the population from 1000 to 600, expressing optimism that with the new state of the school parents will now want their children back in the school .
Goodwill messages were delivered by various speakers and note books donated to the school by one of the public spirited institutions