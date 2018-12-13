Army promotes education as tool to redress insecurity challenges 

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Nigerian army has said it will continue to promote development of the education sector as a tool towards resolving challenges of insecurity in the country.

General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian army, Major General Jamil Sarham disclosed this yesterday while commissioning a renovated and refurnished Army Children school, Effurun barracks, Uvwie local government area , Delta state.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai saw education as one way to discourage acts of insurgency among youths, adding that parents should encourage their children and ward to embrace education.

He further lauded the Sector I Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Colonel Grema Alhassan for driving renovation and refurnishing of the school that was almost in ruins, adding that the army was thankful to the state government , individuals and institutions that assisted in realizing the project.